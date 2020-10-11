Travis delivers promising start but defense gashed in loss at Notre Dame

With just under two minutes left in the first quarter, Florida State had plenty of life. The Seminoles defense had just forced a high-powered Notre Dame offense into its first three-and-out of the game, an encouraging sign after they had forced just one three-and-out against Georgia Tech and Miami in its first two games combined.

Florida State had taken advantage of two early Notre Dame turnovers that showed signs of rust from a team that hadn’t played a game in three weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Nonetheless, Florida State was down only 14-10 by that point when Jordan Travis calmly led the Seminoles offense back onto the field.

All eyes were on the redshirt sophomore quarterback, who made his first career start Saturday night in South Bend after an impressive performance off the bench last week in Florida State’s win over Jacksonville State.

There were still plenty of skeptics though, as Notre Dame’s defense posed a far greater challenge than that of the FCS opponent he saw last week.

But Travis then silenced any questions about his ability to lead an offense against a high-quality opponent with an emphatic four-play, 71-yard touchdown drive to give the heavy underdog Seminoles a 17-14 lead right before the end of the first quarter.

Travis completed 3-of-4 passes on the drive and capped it off with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry on a gorgeous deep ball down the right sideline.

Travis' running ability had already been evident before replacing freshman Tate Rodemaker off the bench last week, but his surprising downfield accuracy suddenly added explosiveness that has been absent from the Florida State offense for the last several years.

After completing 4-of-6 attempts for 120 yards on passes that traveled more than 20 yards in the air last week, he picked up right where he left off, producing four more pass plays of 20-plus yards against one of the best defenses in the country.

Terry finished the night with nine catches for 146 yards, his best game of the year. He has clearly established solid chemistry with Travis over the past two weeks.

Travis' promising performance though could not overcome a Florida State (1-3, 0-3 ACC) defense that was gashed for 532 yards en route to a 42-26 loss to No. 5 Notre Dame (3-0, 2-0 ACC).

The Seminoles simply had no answer for anything Notre Dame did offensively. The Fighting Irish came into Saturday’s game with the best offensive line in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus, and that group paved the way for a remarkable 353 rushing yards Saturday night.

It was a bad matchup for a Florida State defense that entered the game with a success rate in stopping the run at 47.1 percent, which ranked 61st out of 75 teams nationally.

In the first half, Notre Dame ran the exact same counter play to the left side three different times. The first one resulted in a 65-yard carry by Kyren Williams, followed by a 46-yard touchdown.

It was the same result with Chris Tyree at running back, as his first try at that play was a 13-yard gain followed by a 45-yard touchdown run. Williams and Tyree combined for 288 yards on the ground on 9.5 yards per carry.

Ian Book also had a very efficient night, completing 16-of-25 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns against a Florida State defensive front that did not register a sack and provided almost no pressure all night.

Book had been just average to start the season when pressured, ranking just 33rd among 75 FBS quarterbacks under pressure, but Florida State could not make him uncomfortable.

Notre Dame also had a wide receiver group that had combined for just 11 catches and 110 yards before Saturday. But Notre Dame wide receivers combined for nine catches and 149 yards against the Seminoles defense.

When compounded with Florida State’s issues against the run, Notre Dame had very little trouble moving the ball all game.

It was just the latest chapter of what’s been a poor defensive season for the Seminoles so far. Despite all of its talent, including two potential first-round NFL Draft picks in defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., along with a plethora of former high-profile recruits, Florida State allowed 10.1 yards per play in the first half. Coming into Saturday, the unit’s 5.95 yards per play allowed ranked third-worst in the ACC.

It was an encouraging performance by Travis and the offense for the second week in a row, but Florida State needed more from its defense to have a chance against Notre Dame.

It’s simply too much to ask for an offense with a first-time starting quarterback, along with a struggling offensive line to keep pace with an offense that averaged 8.4 yards per play for the game.

Still, Mike Norvell has to feel good about how Travis ran the offense in his first career start on the road against the No. 5 team in the nation.

He finished the night completing 13-of-24 passes for 204 yards with a touchdown and an interception in garbage time while adding 96 yards on the ground.

La’Damian Webb also stood out, adding 59 yards on the ground. At one point late in the second quarter, Florida State had just four rushing yards from its running backs, but Webb then added 51 yards on the ground by himself on the Seminoles' final drive of the first half that resulted in a field goal.

The Seminoles still clearly have a long way to go before they are a true contender in the ACC again. The defense has plenty of issues, but Florida State is significantly improved on offense with Travis under center the last couple of weeks.

The Seminoles will have another tough test next week as they host No. 8 North Carolina for a chance at their first conference win of the season.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.