UPDATE: Tifton Police hold press conference regarding 9-year old’s murder case

Tifton, GA. (WCTV) -

Tifton Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation held a press conference Sunday morning regarding the murder of a 9-year-old little girl.

Sunday the Chief Steve Hyman of Police of Tifton Police, special agents with Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and officers and special agents with Tifton Police, met to announce the arrest of 18 year old Semaj Antonio Moss in connection to the killing of Alazia Johnson.

“It has been a difficult few days in our city but I am pleased to be able to share that the Georgia Bureau of Investigations secured warrants for 18 year old Semaj Moss of Tifton yesterday. In Lowndes County he was arrested,” shared Chief Hyman.

Moss is being charged with malice, murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.

Chief recalls that early Tuesday morning, the department found Johnson stabbed to death in her home. Over the last few days, Chief Hyman shared Tifton PD, GBI, along with GBI special agents, have worked around the clock to arrest Moss.

“We are so appreciative of our communities outpouring of support, of the family, from countless people reaching out, businesses putting up awards, and so much more," shares Chief Hyman.

“This is a tragic and horrific crime that has shaken this community to it’s core,” stated Marco Jones with GBI, “It was apparent that Ally became everyone’s daughter because of the outpouring of love we received from the community.”

The Chief expressed at the press conference that media was not allowed to ask specific questions as investigations are ongoing.

When asked if there was another suspect, Jones stated “Being that the case is active and ongoing that (Moss) is the lead we are pursuing, and if anyone had anything to do with this crime they will be brought to justice.”

At this time there are no autopsy results, and no date as to when we can expect them.

Moss is currently being held at the Tift County Jail.

“We are here to protect our community, we love our community,” shares Chief Hyman, “We are here, we are working.”

