Advertisement

Cougars hitting offensive groove at right time ahead of district tournament

Godby Volleyball
Godby Volleyball(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - District tournaments start this week across the state in volleyball and the Godby Cougars have a tall task ahead of them in the first round.

The Cougars garnered the four seed in the Class 4A District 2 tournament and will face top-seeded Marianna.

Junior setter Destini Williams says the team’s strength is hitting as they head into post-season play.

“Because when we set, the hitters know how to execute the hit when [the set] is right,” Williams said. "They know what to do with the ball and how to place it and handle it.

“We’re working on receiving, hitting, setting and blocking balls,” she continued.

The Class 4A District 2 tournament will be held at Suwannee High School. The Cougars first match against Marianna will begin Tuesday at 4:30.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

FAMU DRS volleyball says ‘a lot has changed’ since last season as Districts begin tonight

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
In high school volleyball, district tournaments start this week and FAMU DRS will be in action tonight.

Seminoles

Florida State announces time change for UNC game, sets kick for Louisville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State has announced a time change to this Saturday’s football game against North Carolina.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

FHSAA

FHSAA unveils 2020 football playoff bracket

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
This week, the FHSAA rolled out its brackets for the 2020 football postseason with several of our area teams participating.

Latest News

FHSAA

Sideline Snapshots: Lincoln at Chiles

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Leon County rivals collide as the Lincoln Trojans head north to take on the Chiles Timberwolves

Sideline Snapshots: Lincoln at Chiles

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Leon County rivals collide as the Lincoln Trojans head north to take on the Chiles Timberwolves

Seminoles

Travis delivers promising start but defense gashed in loss at Notre Dame

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT
|
By Will Desautelle
Jordan Travis was impressive for the second week in a row, but Florida State's defense had no answers for Notre Dame's rushing attack in 42-26 loss.

Seminoles

FINAL: Seminoles 26 - Notre Dame 42

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:46 AM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State falls to Notre Dame, 42-26.

Football

Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: October 9, 2020

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books and it’s time to vote for this week’s play of the week!

Football

Football Friday Night: October 9, 2020

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 6 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.