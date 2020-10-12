Cougars hitting offensive groove at right time ahead of district tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - District tournaments start this week across the state in volleyball and the Godby Cougars have a tall task ahead of them in the first round.

The Cougars garnered the four seed in the Class 4A District 2 tournament and will face top-seeded Marianna.

Junior setter Destini Williams says the team’s strength is hitting as they head into post-season play.

“Because when we set, the hitters know how to execute the hit when [the set] is right,” Williams said. "They know what to do with the ball and how to place it and handle it.

“We’re working on receiving, hitting, setting and blocking balls,” she continued.

The Class 4A District 2 tournament will be held at Suwannee High School. The Cougars first match against Marianna will begin Tuesday at 4:30.

