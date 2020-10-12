Cycling club bikes from Tallahassee to Quincy in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Sunday, the 1st Kings Cycling Club held their first annual ride for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

More than a dozen cyclists started their 18-mile journey from Tennessee Street in Tallahassee, to Tanyard Creek Park in Quincy.

The organizer and founder of the club, Waymond Pugh, tells WCTV the trek was worth it to bring awareness to an important cause.

“Because of COVID-19 a lot of people can’t get out and do what they need to. A lot of people lost their jobs right about now and a lot of people that have breast cancer, you know they are at high risk right about now. And so they need the funding more than anybody right about now and if we can just do anything to help out right now it would be great and so that’s what we are here for,” said Pugh.

The proceeds from Sunday’s event will help benefit the American Cancer Society.

Pugh says he hopes to hold more events in the future and they are trying to connect with other cycling clubs in the area.

If any cyclists are interested in joining the group, The 1st Kings Cycling Club can be reached on social media at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/647249979524213

