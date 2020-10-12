Advertisement

Cycling club bikes from Tallahassee to Quincy in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Cyclists arriving at Quincy after long trek for awareness.
Cyclists arriving at Quincy after long trek for awareness.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Sunday, the 1st Kings Cycling Club held their first annual ride for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

More than a dozen cyclists started their 18-mile journey from Tennessee Street in Tallahassee, to Tanyard Creek Park in Quincy.

The organizer and founder of the club, Waymond Pugh, tells WCTV the trek was worth it to bring awareness to an important cause.

“Because of COVID-19 a lot of people can’t get out and do what they need to. A lot of people lost their jobs right about now and a lot of people that have breast cancer, you know they are at high risk right about now. And so they need the funding more than anybody right about now and if we can just do anything to help out right now it would be great and so that’s what we are here for,” said Pugh.

The proceeds from Sunday’s event will help benefit the American Cancer Society.

Pugh says he hopes to hold more events in the future and they are trying to connect with other cycling clubs in the area.

If any cyclists are interested in joining the group, The 1st Kings Cycling Club can be reached on social media at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/647249979524213

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fat Cat Books helps senior cats find homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
The Feline Advocates of Leon County opened a new book store earlier this month in Railroad Square.

News

Mary Turner Lynching marker removed after “serious vandalism”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
The group that worked to put up a lynching historical marker has removed it due to recent vandalism

News

Salvation Army discusses holiday events

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Ashley Wilder from the Salvation Army joins the Weekend Good Morning Show to discuss some upcoming holiday events.

News

UPDATE: Tifton Police hold press conference regarding 9-year old’s murder case

Updated: 8 hours ago
Tifton Police hold press conference regarding 9 year old's death and her murder suspect.

Latest News

News

Talquin Electric crews deploy to Louisiana after Delta

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Talquin Electric crews head west to assist after Hurricane Delta

News

LGBTQ+ group meets with Mayor

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
On Saturday the LGBTQ+ Advisory Council held a meeting with Mayor John Dailey to address issues facing their community.

News

WCTV Good Morning Show -- Weekend Edition - Salvation Army

Updated: 9 hours ago
WCTV Good Morning Show -- Weekend Edition - Salvation Army

News

WCTV Good Morning Show -- Weekend Edition - LGBTQ

Updated: 9 hours ago
WCTV Good Morning Show -- Weekend Edition - LGBTQ

News

GBI: 18-year-old arrested in connection with stabbing of 9-year-old girl

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
An arrest has been made in connection with the killing of a nine-year-old girl in Tifton.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 11 - Morning Update

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The rain was exiting our area Sunday morning, but will more showers return? Meteorologist Charles Roop has your forecast.