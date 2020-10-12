Die-hard travelers embark on Australian ‘flight to nowhere’

SYDNEY, Australia (CNN) - Die-hard travelers in Australia are embarking on their next adventure.

Qantas Airline’s seven-hour flight from Sydney to Sydney took off Saturday; the so-called “flight to nowhere” sold out within 10 minutes last month.

Passengers on-board got a bird’s eye view of some of Australias iconic sites, such as Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef.

Middle seats were left empty, so passengers could social distance. The experience is designed to be a morale boost for travelers yearning to fly again and for the airline, which posted a nearly $1.5 billion loss earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

