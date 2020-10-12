Advertisement

Elections Supervisors cautioning voters of delay in election results due to increase in mail-in ballots

Leon County voters use new drop boxes to cast mail in ballots early
Leon County voters use new drop boxes to cast mail in ballots early(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Common Cause and Florida Elections Supervisors are cautioning voters that election night may not be “results night” in Florida.

Ben Winston with polling firm Strategies 360 found that many voters are still expecting results on election night or within 24 hours, but with millions of mail-in ballots expected this year,  it could take longer to tabulate votes.

Election Supervisors from Leon and Marion counties stressed that all election night tallies are “unofficial” and they are not required to submit their unofficial totals to the state until noon on Saturday, November 7.

Marion County Elections Supervisor and president-elect of the Florida Supervisors of Elections Association, Wesley Wilcox,  says the size of the county can greatly influence the time it takes to process mail in ballots.  In smaller counties like Lafayette County,  he said, with about 4,400 voters, they may be able to post mail ballot totals soon after 7 p.m., but in counties like Miami-Dade, with 1.5 million voters, it could take much longer.   

He likened it to an election night “traffic jam.”

“Our job is getting it right,” Leon County Elections Supervisor Mark Earley said, not trying to satisfy demands for “instantaneous results.”

Earley said they have already started counting mail-in ballots in Leon County and in many counties across the state.

Both supervisors cautioned that the timeline for results could look different this year because of the volume of mail in ballots and challenges of the pandemic.

Earley said in Leon County, voters would not be turned away for not wearing masks, but would be strongly encouraged to wear them as a courtesy to poll workers.

Both supervisors expect Florida’s election results to be closely watched nationally, given Florida’s history of close presidential elections.

Earley said voters should not to equate the longer tabulation period, or any recounts, as indicators of any problems.

“It means it’s close,” Earley said. “We need to make sure it’s accurate.”

Neither supervisor could pinpoint when voters could expect to know the winners, but said to pay close attention to the percentage of votes tabulated to put any projections in context.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Quincy Police investigating deadly shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Edan Schultz
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning in Quincy.

News

Grand jury indicts double-murder suspect who killed Salau, Sims

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
A Leon County grand jury has indicted Aaron Glee in the murders of Oluwatoyin Salau and Victoria Sims.

Seminoles

Florida State announces time change for UNC game, sets kick for Louisville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State has announced a time change to this Saturday’s football game against North Carolina.

News

FSU releases latest COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State University has announced 26 new COVID-19 cases from October 4-10.

Latest News

News

Tifton mom speaks out about her daughter’s scare with suspect in Azalia Johnson’s case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
“I was scared. It could’ve been my baby. Not just little Ally.”

News

Tallahassee Foodies page help local restaurants grow during a pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Thanks to the power of social media, some local businesses are able to navigate the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Oct. 12 - Morning Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a gloomy and mild start to the morning, but there is a chance that fall will eventually make a return. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and Monday forecast.

FHSAA

FHSAA unveils 2020 football playoff bracket

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
This week, the FHSAA rolled out its brackets for the 2020 football postseason with several of our area teams participating.

News

Cycling club bikes from Tallahassee to Quincy in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
More than a dozen cyclists started their 18-mile journey from Tennessee Street in Tallahassee, to Tanyard Creek Park in Quincy to bring awareness to breast cancer.

News

Fat Cat Books helps senior cats find homes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
The Feline Advocates of Leon County opened a new book store earlier this month in Railroad Square.