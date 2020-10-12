FAMU DRS volleyball says ‘a lot has changed’ since last season as Districts begin tonight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In high school volleyball, district tournaments start this week and FAMU DRS will be in action tonight.

The Baby Rattlers come into districts as the No. 7 seed. They have recently won against Rickards on senior night and defeated Godby in five sets.

Senior middle Capri Cargill said the girls have worked hard and they are expecting to compete hard tonight.

“Nothing is the same as last year,” Cargill said. “I think that’s what’s going to separate us from last year. We are doing a lot more core. A lot more conditioning, a lot more running, a lot more skill work so I think we are going to be even better than last year.”

FAMU DRS plays Community Christian at 7 p.m. tonight at North Florida Christian.

