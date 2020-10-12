Fat Cat Books helps senior cats find homes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Book shelves are stacked with tales at Fat Cat Books to help tails find a new home.

The Feline Advocates of Leon County opened a new book store earlier this month in Railroad Square. Now each bound book nearly stacked on the shelf is helping support a good ‘claws.’

“We do have a pretty big over population of cats here in Tallahassee, not only with the adults but with kittens,” said Treasurer Sara Jones. “One of our volunteers sent us this really cool article about how there’s this used book store, and they have one adult cat that lives there full time. That got us thinking about all the adult cats and senior cats sitting in animal shelters. They’re some of the last ones to get adopted and they struggle to find homes.”

The book store is ab extension of Fat Cat Café, also operated by the Feline Advocates of Leon County. Organization leaders say while the café is home to a lot of kittens, the book store is geared toward senior cats.

Eight to ten cats will live inside the store, all of them up for adoption.

Organization Vice President Melissa Smith says places like Fat Cat Books can help safe feline lives.

“A few years ago, a neighbor in my neighborhood, they moved away and left behind four cats. They just left them behind, and they ended up coming to my house. It really opened my eyes to the fact that there are so many cats in the Leon County area that need homes,” Smith said. “It’s an incredible feeling, it makes you feel like you’re really doing something to make the world a better place.”

The book store opened last week has already had three cats find their furever homes.

