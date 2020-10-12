Advertisement

Fat Cat Books helps senior cats find homes

The Feline Advocates of Leon County opened a new book store earlier this month in Railroad Square
The Feline Advocates of Leon County opened a new book store earlier this month in Railroad Square(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Book shelves are stacked with tales at Fat Cat Books to help tails find a new home.

The Feline Advocates of Leon County opened a new book store earlier this month in Railroad Square. Now each bound book nearly stacked on the shelf is helping support a good ‘claws.’

“We do have a pretty big over population of cats here in Tallahassee, not only with the adults but with kittens,” said Treasurer Sara Jones. “One of our volunteers sent us this really cool article about how there’s this used book store, and they have one adult cat that lives there full time. That got us thinking about all the adult cats and senior cats sitting in animal shelters. They’re some of the last ones to get adopted and they struggle to find homes.”

The book store is ab extension of Fat Cat Café, also operated by the Feline Advocates of Leon County. Organization leaders say while the café is home to a lot of kittens, the book store is geared toward senior cats.

Eight to ten cats will live inside the store, all of them up for adoption.

Organization Vice President Melissa Smith says places like Fat Cat Books can help safe feline lives.

“A few years ago, a neighbor in my neighborhood, they moved away and left behind four cats. They just left them behind, and they ended up coming to my house. It really opened my eyes to the fact that there are so many cats in the Leon County area that need homes,” Smith said. “It’s an incredible feeling, it makes you feel like you’re really doing something to make the world a better place.”

The book store opened last week has already had three cats find their furever homes.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cycling club bikes from Tallahassee to Quincy in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
More than a dozen cyclists started their 18-mile journey from Tennessee Street in Tallahassee, to Tanyard Creek Park in Quincy to bring awareness to breast cancer.

News

Mary Turner Lynching marker removed after “serious vandalism”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
The group that worked to put up a lynching historical marker has removed it due to recent vandalism

News

Salvation Army discusses holiday events

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Ashley Wilder from the Salvation Army joins the Weekend Good Morning Show to discuss some upcoming holiday events.

News

UPDATE: Tifton Police hold press conference regarding 9-year old’s murder case

Updated: 8 hours ago
Tifton Police hold press conference regarding 9 year old's death and her murder suspect.

Latest News

News

Talquin Electric crews deploy to Louisiana after Delta

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Talquin Electric crews head west to assist after Hurricane Delta

News

LGBTQ+ group meets with Mayor

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
On Saturday the LGBTQ+ Advisory Council held a meeting with Mayor John Dailey to address issues facing their community.

News

WCTV Good Morning Show -- Weekend Edition - Salvation Army

Updated: 9 hours ago
WCTV Good Morning Show -- Weekend Edition - Salvation Army

News

WCTV Good Morning Show -- Weekend Edition - LGBTQ

Updated: 9 hours ago
WCTV Good Morning Show -- Weekend Edition - LGBTQ

News

GBI: 18-year-old arrested in connection with stabbing of 9-year-old girl

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
An arrest has been made in connection with the killing of a nine-year-old girl in Tifton.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 11 - Morning Update

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The rain was exiting our area Sunday morning, but will more showers return? Meteorologist Charles Roop has your forecast.