FHSAA unveils 2020 football playoff bracket

Aucilla Christian and Munroe get set for their Football Friday Night showdown.
Aucilla Christian and Munroe get set for their Football Friday Night showdown.(Ryan Kelly)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -This week the FHSAA rolled out its brackets for the 2020 football postseason with several of our area teams participating. This season’s bracket was made by a random draw with home team decided by the flip of coin. Every team participating in the 2020 season is eligible for the playoffs. Here’s a look at our area squads opening matchups...

A (Full Bracket)

Taylor Co. at Franklin Co. (winner Plays Jefferson Co.)

Port St. Joe at Blountstown

Liberty Co. at Sneads

Hamilton Co. at Ft White (winner plays Branford)

Lafayette at Hilliard

Dixie Co. at Madison Co.

AA (Full Bracket)

Munroe at University Christian (Winner Plays Aucilla Christian)

FAMU DRS at St. John Paul II

NFC at Maclay

AAA (Full Bracket)

Walton at Florida High

AAAA (Full Bracket)

Santa Fe at Gadsden Co.

AAAAA (Regions 1 & 2, Regions 3 & 4)

AAAAAA (Regions 1 & 2, Regions 3 & 4)

AAAAAAA (Full Bracket)

Fleming Island/Tate at Chiles

First Coast at Lincoln

Leon at Niceville/Crestview

AAAAAAAA (Full Bracket)

