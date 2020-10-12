Florida State announces time change for UNC game, sets kick for Louisville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has announced a time change to this Saturday’s football game against North Carolina.

Originally slated for a 7 p.m. kick, the Seminoles and Tar Heels are set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

🚨 GAME TIME CHANGE🚨



Our game Saturday vs. @TarHeelFootball is now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC. pic.twitter.com/dh8aWZ0dvA — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 12, 2020

FSU has also announced their October 24 game at Louisville will kickoff at noon and will be broadcast on Raycom Sports regional sports networks.

Our game at @UofLFootball (10/24) will kick at noon and be broadcast on regional sports networks. pic.twitter.com/ve8Hcj1Z0F — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 12, 2020

FSU enters Saturday’s game with a 1-3 record, with all three losses coming against ACC opponents.

