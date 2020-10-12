FSU releases latest COVID-19 numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has announced 26 new COVID-19 cases from October 4-10.

The school says of the 2,281 tests conducted last week, 23 positive tests came back positive for students and three employees tested positive. FSU is also reporting a 1.14% positivity rate for the week.

Since testing began on August 2, the school has conducted 24,327 tests and have seen 1,558 positive tests, a 6.40% positivity percentage.

For more on FSU’s COVID-19 numbers, click here.

