Advertisement

Grand jury indicts double-murder suspect who killed Salau, Sims

Aaron Glee, Jr. was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Thursday.
Aaron Glee, Jr. was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Thursday.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted Aaron Glee in the murders of Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau and longtime volunteer Victoria Sims.

Court records show the indictments were returned Friday just after 5 p.m.

Glee was indicted on charges of first degree murder, kidnapping and three counts of sexual battery in Salau’s disappearance and death. The indictment shows those crimes occurred between June 6 and June 13. The indictment lists the cause of death as “asphyxiation.”

Glee was indicted on charges of first degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Victoria Sims. Glee was also indicted on burglary, grand theft and grand theft motor vehicle charges.  He is accused of killing Sims' on June 13, stealing her car and then stealing money, a laptop and a computer from her Blairstone Road apartment. The indictment accuses Glee of “cutting her throat with a knife.”

The two women were found dead at Glee’s home on Monday Road in June. Both women had been reported missing.

Glee was tracked down aboard a bus and arrested in Orlando the next day.

Court records show Glee went before a judge on Sunday morning, but his first appearance has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 13 at 11 a.m. to give his attorney a chance to be present.

Court records show Glee’s attorney is Mauricio Padilla, one of the attorneys who recently represented Sigfredo Garcia at trial in the murder of FSU professor Dan Markel.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Elections Supervisors cautioning voters of delay in election results due to increase in mail-in ballots

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Common Cause and Florida Elections Supervisors are cautioning voters that election night may not be “results night” in Florida.

News

Quincy Police investigating deadly shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Edan Schultz
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning in Quincy.

Seminoles

Florida State announces time change for UNC game, sets kick for Louisville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State has announced a time change to this Saturday’s football game against North Carolina.

News

FSU releases latest COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State University has announced 26 new COVID-19 cases from October 4-10.

Latest News

News

Tifton mom speaks out about her daughter’s scare with suspect in Azalia Johnson’s case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
“I was scared. It could’ve been my baby. Not just little Ally.”

News

Tallahassee Foodies page help local restaurants grow during a pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Thanks to the power of social media, some local businesses are able to navigate the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Oct. 12 - Morning Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a gloomy and mild start to the morning, but there is a chance that fall will eventually make a return. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and Monday forecast.

FHSAA

FHSAA unveils 2020 football playoff bracket

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
This week, the FHSAA rolled out its brackets for the 2020 football postseason with several of our area teams participating.

News

Cycling club bikes from Tallahassee to Quincy in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
More than a dozen cyclists started their 18-mile journey from Tennessee Street in Tallahassee, to Tanyard Creek Park in Quincy to bring awareness to breast cancer.

News

Fat Cat Books helps senior cats find homes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
The Feline Advocates of Leon County opened a new book store earlier this month in Railroad Square.