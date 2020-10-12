Grand jury indicts double-murder suspect who killed Salau, Sims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted Aaron Glee in the murders of Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau and longtime volunteer Victoria Sims.

Court records show the indictments were returned Friday just after 5 p.m.

Glee was indicted on charges of first degree murder, kidnapping and three counts of sexual battery in Salau’s disappearance and death. The indictment shows those crimes occurred between June 6 and June 13. The indictment lists the cause of death as “asphyxiation.”

Glee was indicted on charges of first degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Victoria Sims. Glee was also indicted on burglary, grand theft and grand theft motor vehicle charges. He is accused of killing Sims' on June 13, stealing her car and then stealing money, a laptop and a computer from her Blairstone Road apartment. The indictment accuses Glee of “cutting her throat with a knife.”

The two women were found dead at Glee’s home on Monday Road in June. Both women had been reported missing.

Glee was tracked down aboard a bus and arrested in Orlando the next day.

Court records show Glee went before a judge on Sunday morning, but his first appearance has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 13 at 11 a.m. to give his attorney a chance to be present.

Court records show Glee’s attorney is Mauricio Padilla, one of the attorneys who recently represented Sigfredo Garcia at trial in the murder of FSU professor Dan Markel.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.