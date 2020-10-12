Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday, October 11th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good Evening. We ended the weekend warm and sunny. The high in Tallahassee reached 88 Sunday afternoon. These warm temperatures will stick around for the next few days.

Tonight temperatures will cool into the upper 60s and low 70s with a partly cloudy sky.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers are possible along the coast. Clouds will clear out in the afternoon and we’ll have a partly sunny sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunshine and warm temperatures will continue for much of the week, but the pattern will change Thursday and into Friday as a cold front moves through the region. After the front, temperatures will cool into the 70s.

Forecast

