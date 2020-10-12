Advertisement

Insiders preparing for election malfunction

President Trump and Fmr. Vice President Joe Biden debate in Cleveland.
President Trump and Fmr. Vice President Joe Biden debate in Cleveland.(MGN)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Concern that there may not be a decision election night is putting a new focus on congressional elections in Florida and elsewhere.

If neither Presidential candidate receives 270 electoral votes, the ultimate decision would be up to the U.S. House or Representatives.

Florida has 14 Republican members of the U.S. House and 13 Democrats.

“That is really significant if no candidate gets 270 electoral college votes, and then the election of the President kicks in to the U.S. House of Representatives,” said retired USF political scientist Susan MacManus.

Two of the state’s 27 seats seem to be in play: House District 15 in Polk, where the incumbent lost a primary, and House District 26, which is held by Democrat Debbis Marscel Powell.

“And it is seen by Democrats as the biggest likelihood for a pick up by a Democrat,” said MacManus of the House District 15 race.

Powell’s seat is seen as the most vulnerable. She’s facing a strong challenge from Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giminez.

Florida Republicans are putting on a full court press.

“You get one vote, and around the country now, it’s 26-24 in terms of states that have majority Republican delegations. And that makes the House of Representatives more important than ever,” said U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz.

Not since 1824 has the U.S. House decided who would be president when it chose John Quincy Adams, who lost the popular vote over Andrew Jackson.

He served just one term, and Jackson was elected President in 1828.

“Everything seems to be a long shot. It’s just one of the most unpredictable Presidential contests,” said MacManus.

It almost happened in 2000.

The Florida House went so far as to name GOP electors just incase Florida’s election outcome and the outcome of the race was still tied up in court.

