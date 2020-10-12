Mary Turner Lynching marker removed after “serious vandalism”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A historical marker that marked the location of a brutal string of lynchings a century ago has been removed, after the Lowndes County sign suffered another round of “serious vandalism.” The Mary Turner Project announced the removal Sunday in an email to WCTV.

Mary Turner was 21 years old and eight months pregnant when she was murdered in 1918. The state-sanctioned historical marker was placed in Hahira in 2009.

“It appears that it has be repeatedly struck (on the lower lefthand corner) multiple times by some kind of on or off road vehicle. It has also been shot a few more times since the last act of vandalism last year,” wrote Mark Patrick George, the Mary Turner Project Coordinator.

“Given that another small blow or two would have completely broken the marker off of the post, staff at the Georgia Historical Society and the MTP determined that we needed to remove it from the site before the marker plate was completely broken off from the post and potentially lost.”

The sign will be placed in storage until future plans are developed, George said.

It’s not clear if there is a criminal investigation underway connected with this vandalism.

