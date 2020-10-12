Advertisement

Mary Turner Lynching marker removed after “serious vandalism”

These photos show the damage from reported vandalism to a historical lynching marker in Lowndes County.
These photos show the damage from reported vandalism to a historical lynching marker in Lowndes County.(Mary Turner Project)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A historical marker that marked the location of a brutal string of lynchings a century ago has been removed, after the Lowndes County sign suffered another round of “serious vandalism.” The Mary Turner Project announced the removal Sunday in an email to WCTV.

Mary Turner was 21 years old and eight months pregnant when she was murdered in 1918. The state-sanctioned historical marker was placed in Hahira in 2009.

“It appears that it has be repeatedly struck (on the lower lefthand corner) multiple times by some kind of on or off road vehicle. It has also been shot a few more times since the last act of vandalism last year,” wrote Mark Patrick George, the Mary Turner Project Coordinator.

“Given that another small blow or two would have completely broken the marker off of the post, staff at the Georgia Historical Society and the MTP determined that we needed to remove it from the site before the marker plate was completely broken off from the post and potentially lost.”

The sign will be placed in storage until future plans are developed, George said.

It’s not clear if there is a criminal investigation underway connected with this vandalism.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Salvation Army discusses holiday events

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Ashley Wilder from the Salvation Army joins the Weekend Good Morning Show to discuss some upcoming holiday events.

News

UPDATE: Tifton Police hold press conference regarding 9-year old’s murder case

Updated: 6 hours ago
Tifton Police hold press conference regarding 9 year old's death and her murder suspect.

News

Talquin Electric crews deploy to Louisiana after Delta

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Talquin Electric crews head west to assist after Hurricane Delta

News

LGBTQ+ group meets with Mayor

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
On Saturday the LGBTQ+ Advisory Council held a meeting with Mayor John Dailey to address issues facing their community.

Latest News

News

WCTV Good Morning Show -- Weekend Edition - Salvation Army

Updated: 8 hours ago
WCTV Good Morning Show -- Weekend Edition - Salvation Army

News

WCTV Good Morning Show -- Weekend Edition - LGBTQ

Updated: 8 hours ago
WCTV Good Morning Show -- Weekend Edition - LGBTQ

News

GBI: 18-year-old arrested in connection with stabbing of 9-year-old girl

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
An arrest has been made in connection with the killing of a nine-year-old girl in Tifton.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 11 - Morning Update

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The rain was exiting our area Sunday morning, but will more showers return? Meteorologist Charles Roop has your forecast.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 11, 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 9, 2020.

National

28 arrested, tear gas used in Wisconsin protests

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
28 people were arrested and tear gas was used in Wisconsin protests over the lack of charges against a suburban Milwaukee police officer who fatally shot a Black teen.