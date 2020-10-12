Advertisement

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: October 12, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With Delta long gone, as it remnants move off the mid-Atlantic U.S. coast, it’s back to a quiet pattern for our area.

It was warm and humid on Monday, with lots of mid-80s this afternoon. Mostly cloudy conditions are gradually giving way to a mostly clear sky overnight and lows staying mild, in the upper-60s.

A weak front will approach on Tuesday, but no more than a stray shower will be possible. It will be very warm, in the upper-80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly dry and just slightly cooler, with lows in the low-to-mid-60s and highs in the mid-80s.

Another front will move through the region on Friday and, while no more than a stray shower will be possible yet again, it will have much cooler air behind it, as weekend morning lows will fall into the low-to-mid-50s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper-70s.

The tropics are mostly quiet, with only a weak disturbance being watched way out in the South-Central Atlantic.

