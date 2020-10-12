Advertisement

‘Nothing is the same as last year’: Baby Rattlers ready to compete in district tournament

The FAMU DRS volleyball team will be back on the court soon, searching for its first win of the season.
The FAMU DRS volleyball team will be back on the court soon, searching for its first win of the season.(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers volleyball team begins district tournament play on Monday, as the #7 seed.

The team enters district tournament play coming off a pair of wins, against Rickards and Godby.

Senior middle hitter Capri Cargill says the girls have worked hard and they are expecting to compete hard throughout the tournament.

“Nothing is the same as last year,” Cargill said. “I think that’s what’s going to separate us from last year. We are doing a lot more core. A lot more conditioning, a lot more running, a lot more skill work so I think we are going to be even better than last year.”

FAMU DRS opens district play against Community Christian at 7 p.m. at North Florida Christian.

