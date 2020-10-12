Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Oct. 12 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Near-overcast conditions were in place with temperatures mostly in the 70s Monday morning. The cloud cover is expected to push out, leaving a partly cloudy sky for the rest of the day. The high temperature will be in the upper 80s - another day of above-average temperatures. Rain chances will be at 10%.

Despite two weak cold fronts moving through this week, rain chances will be very low at best thanks to the lack of sufficient atmospheric moisture. The first one will pass Tuesday into Wednesday, but the second one on Friday will bring cooler temperatures next weekend. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s with highs during the weekend in the 70s.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.