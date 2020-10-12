Quincy Police investigating deadly shooting

QUINCY Fla. (WCTV) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning in Quincy.

Officers were called to the National Guard Armory on Pat Thomas Parkway around 3:30 a.m. after a report of gunshots being fired in the parking lot.

Investigators say the shooting happened as a crowd was leaving an event at the nearby Klub Vibez night club.

Police are not identifying the name of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quincy police say they are attempting to piece together everything that occurred and are asking witnesses to come forward with information.

They’re asked to contact Capt. Robert Mixson at (850) 627-0138 or call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.