Advertisement

Quincy Police investigating deadly shooting

By Edan Schultz
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY Fla. (WCTV) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning in Quincy.

Officers were called to the National Guard Armory on Pat Thomas Parkway around 3:30 a.m. after a report of gunshots being fired in the parking lot.

Investigators say the shooting happened as a crowd was leaving an event at the nearby Klub Vibez night club.

Police are not identifying the name of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quincy police say they are attempting to piece together everything that occurred and are asking witnesses to come forward with information.

They’re asked to contact Capt. Robert Mixson at (850) 627-0138 or call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Elections Supervisors cautioning voters of delay in election results due to increase in mail-in ballots

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Common Cause and Florida Elections Supervisors are cautioning voters that election night may not be “results night” in Florida.

News

Grand jury indicts double-murder suspect who killed Salau, Sims

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
A Leon County grand jury has indicted Aaron Glee in the murders of Oluwatoyin Salau and Victoria Sims.

Seminoles

Florida State announces time change for UNC game, sets kick for Louisville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State has announced a time change to this Saturday’s football game against North Carolina.

News

FSU releases latest COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State University has announced 26 new COVID-19 cases from October 4-10.

Latest News

News

Tifton mom speaks out about her daughter’s scare with suspect in Azalia Johnson’s case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
“I was scared. It could’ve been my baby. Not just little Ally.”

News

Tallahassee Foodies page help local restaurants grow during a pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Thanks to the power of social media, some local businesses are able to navigate the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Oct. 12 - Morning Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a gloomy and mild start to the morning, but there is a chance that fall will eventually make a return. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and Monday forecast.

FHSAA

FHSAA unveils 2020 football playoff bracket

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
This week, the FHSAA rolled out its brackets for the 2020 football postseason with several of our area teams participating.

News

Cycling club bikes from Tallahassee to Quincy in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
More than a dozen cyclists started their 18-mile journey from Tennessee Street in Tallahassee, to Tanyard Creek Park in Quincy to bring awareness to breast cancer.

News

Fat Cat Books helps senior cats find homes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
The Feline Advocates of Leon County opened a new book store earlier this month in Railroad Square.