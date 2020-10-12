Advertisement

Tallahassee Foodies page help local restaurants grow during a pandemic

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanks to the growing popularity of the Tallahassee Foodies Facebook group, some local businesses are able to navigate the difficulties presented by COVID-19 pandemic.

“Definitely, I mean this is literally a dream come true,” said Munchies owner Eric Riser, who credits the page for their boost in business after posting about his deep dish pizza.

Munchies opened a second location during the pandemic.

“I posted on the Foodies page that I was working on it and that post blew up right away. Hundred of reactions, hundreds of comments," said Riser.

This led to the restaurant surpassing it’s yearly goals in half the time.

“Literally in three weeks, are sales were 50% higher than they were before the students left and tripled after they were after the students left,” explained Riser.

Tallahassee Foodies administrator JH Leale says the success of the page comes from the promotion of positivity and the hunger to keep local restaurants open.

“For us, it’s really important to try to see if we can keep as many of these doors open as we can," said Leale. "These are tough times for various reasons and so to have a small role in being able to do that and work with our community partners and sponsors that can help us do that is really really gratifying.”

The group has started different initiatives to highlight local restaurants, like Gordo’s, who says the group has been great for Tallahassee.

“The Foodies group has been fantastic for Tallahassee," explained Gordo’s and Bumpa’s owner, Eddie Agramonte. "What it has done for us is brought people aware that hey we’re open, we’re trying to do well, in a very positive way.”

Agramonte is encouraging others to be a part of the group and to support local businesses.

“It’s a great group, join it and you know come out there say what you have to say. Something positive, something that you found that you really like and let people know," exclaimed Agramonte.

Tallahassee Foodies says they intend to continue to find new ways to highlight local businesses and keep them running.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tifton mom speaks out about her daughter’s scare with suspect in Azalia Johnson’s case

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
“I was scared. It could’ve been my baby. Not just little Ally.”

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Oct. 12 - Morning Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a gloomy and mild start to the morning, but there is a chance that fall will eventually make a return. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and Monday forecast.

FHSAA

FHSAA unveils 2020 football playoff bracket

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
This week, the FHSAA rolled out its brackets for the 2020 football postseason with several of our area teams participating.

News

Cycling club bikes from Tallahassee to Quincy in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
More than a dozen cyclists started their 18-mile journey from Tennessee Street in Tallahassee, to Tanyard Creek Park in Quincy to bring awareness to breast cancer.

Latest News

News

Fat Cat Books helps senior cats find homes

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
The Feline Advocates of Leon County opened a new book store earlier this month in Railroad Square.

News

Mary Turner Lynching marker removed after “serious vandalism”

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
The group that worked to put up a lynching historical marker has removed it due to recent vandalism

News

Salvation Army discusses holiday events

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Ashley Wilder from the Salvation Army joins the Weekend Good Morning Show to discuss some upcoming holiday events.

News

UPDATE: Tifton Police hold press conference regarding 9-year old’s murder case

Updated: 21 hours ago
Tifton Police hold press conference regarding 9 year old's death and her murder suspect.

News

Talquin Electric crews deploy to Louisiana after Delta

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Talquin Electric crews head west to assist after Hurricane Delta

News

LGBTQ+ group meets with Mayor

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
On Saturday the LGBTQ+ Advisory Council held a meeting with Mayor John Dailey to address issues facing their community.