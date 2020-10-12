Tallahassee Foodies page help local restaurants grow during a pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanks to the growing popularity of the Tallahassee Foodies Facebook group, some local businesses are able to navigate the difficulties presented by COVID-19 pandemic.

“Definitely, I mean this is literally a dream come true,” said Munchies owner Eric Riser, who credits the page for their boost in business after posting about his deep dish pizza.

Munchies opened a second location during the pandemic.

“I posted on the Foodies page that I was working on it and that post blew up right away. Hundred of reactions, hundreds of comments," said Riser.

This led to the restaurant surpassing it’s yearly goals in half the time.

“Literally in three weeks, are sales were 50% higher than they were before the students left and tripled after they were after the students left,” explained Riser.

Tallahassee Foodies administrator JH Leale says the success of the page comes from the promotion of positivity and the hunger to keep local restaurants open.

“For us, it’s really important to try to see if we can keep as many of these doors open as we can," said Leale. "These are tough times for various reasons and so to have a small role in being able to do that and work with our community partners and sponsors that can help us do that is really really gratifying.”

The group has started different initiatives to highlight local restaurants, like Gordo’s, who says the group has been great for Tallahassee.

“The Foodies group has been fantastic for Tallahassee," explained Gordo’s and Bumpa’s owner, Eddie Agramonte. "What it has done for us is brought people aware that hey we’re open, we’re trying to do well, in a very positive way.”

Agramonte is encouraging others to be a part of the group and to support local businesses.

“It’s a great group, join it and you know come out there say what you have to say. Something positive, something that you found that you really like and let people know," exclaimed Agramonte.

Tallahassee Foodies says they intend to continue to find new ways to highlight local businesses and keep them running.

