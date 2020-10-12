Tallahassee Police looking for missing juvenile

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding missing 14-year-old Kevis Thomas Jr.

Please share to help locate this missing juvenile. If you have information regarding Kevis’ whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200. Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Monday, October 12, 2020

TPD says Thomas is 5′5″, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say he was last seen on Sunday in the 2800 block of Jim Lee Road.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and a stocking hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tallahassee Police Department.

