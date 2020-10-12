Tallahassee Police looking for missing juvenile
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding missing 14-year-old Kevis Thomas Jr.
TPD says Thomas is 5′5″, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say he was last seen on Sunday in the 2800 block of Jim Lee Road.
Authorities say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and a stocking hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tallahassee Police Department.
