Tifton mom speaks out about her daughter’s scare with suspect in Azalia Johnson’s case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Tifiton Police Department held a press conference to discuss details of the arrest of Semaj Antonio Moss for the murder of nine year-old Azalia Johnson.

“I was scared. It could’ve been my baby. Not just little Ally.”

Tifton’s Tacoda Sutton recently shared that suspect Semaj Antonio Moss was also messaging her daughter the night Alazia Johnson was killed. She says the messages had her at a loss for words

“I didn’t know what to think. I was numb, my stomach was shaking," said Sutton. "Like I just didn’t know what to think besides I knew I had to say something.”

GBI investigator Marco Jones says that the actions of those like Sutton helped progress the investigation.

“This investigation is a testament to when law enforcement and the community partner together in the pursuit of justice," shares Jones.

Tifton Police Department’s Chief Steve Hyman says the GBI and Tifton Police were committed to serving justice for the community and Johnson family.

“We wanted to make sure that we had justice for her and that her family has some peace of knowing that the person that was responsible is behind bars," said Chief Hyman.

Sutton says that the recent arrest of Moss will help her sleep better at night.

“I’m glad they got him because I was losing sleep. I was waking my kids up with my boyfriend to go to work," explain Sutton. "You know I wasn’t resting. I couldn’t focus at work or nothing.”

Sutton tells WCTV that she hopes that this tragedy doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“I hope every parent that has little girls they get them off of social media everywhere just like I need to get mine off of social media and just watch these babies," shared Sutton.

The case of Azalia Johnson is still an ongoing investigation.

