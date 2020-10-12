Advertisement

Tifton mom speaks out about her daughter’s scare with suspect in Azalia Johnson’s case

GBI ant Tifton Police Department arrest suspect Semaj Antonio Moss
GBI ant Tifton Police Department arrest suspect Semaj Antonio Moss(WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Tifiton Police Department held a press conference to discuss details of the arrest of Semaj Antonio Moss for the murder of nine year-old Azalia Johnson.

“I was scared. It could’ve been my baby. Not just little Ally.”

Tifton’s Tacoda Sutton recently shared that suspect Semaj Antonio Moss was also messaging her daughter the night Alazia Johnson was killed. She says the messages had her at a loss for words

“I didn’t know what to think. I was numb, my stomach was shaking," said Sutton. "Like I just didn’t know what to think besides I knew I had to say something.”

GBI investigator Marco Jones says that the actions of those like Sutton helped progress the investigation.

“This investigation is a testament to when law enforcement and the community partner together in the pursuit of justice," shares Jones.

Tifton Police Department’s Chief Steve Hyman says the GBI and Tifton Police were committed to serving justice for the community and Johnson family.

“We wanted to make sure that we had justice for her and that her family has some peace of knowing that the person that was responsible is behind bars," said Chief Hyman.

Sutton says that the recent arrest of Moss will help her sleep better at night.

“I’m glad they got him because I was losing sleep. I was waking my kids up with my boyfriend to go to work," explain Sutton. "You know I wasn’t resting. I couldn’t focus at work or nothing.”

Sutton tells WCTV that she hopes that this tragedy doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“I hope every parent that has little girls they get them off of social media everywhere just like I need to get mine off of social media and just watch these babies," shared Sutton.

The case of Azalia Johnson is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand jury indicts double-murder suspect who killed Salau, Sims

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
A Leon County grand jury has indicted Aaron Glee in the murders of Oluwatoyin Salau and Victoria Sims.

Seminoles

Florida State announces time change for UNC game, sets kick for Louisville

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State has announced a time change to this Saturday’s football game against North Carolina.

News

FSU releases latest COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State University has announced 26 new COVID-19 cases from October 4-10.

News

Tallahassee Foodies page help local restaurants grow during a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Thanks to the power of social media, some local businesses are able to navigate the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Oct. 12 - Morning Update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a gloomy and mild start to the morning, but there is a chance that fall will eventually make a return. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and Monday forecast.

FHSAA

FHSAA unveils 2020 football playoff bracket

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
This week, the FHSAA rolled out its brackets for the 2020 football postseason with several of our area teams participating.

News

Cycling club bikes from Tallahassee to Quincy in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
More than a dozen cyclists started their 18-mile journey from Tennessee Street in Tallahassee, to Tanyard Creek Park in Quincy to bring awareness to breast cancer.

News

Fat Cat Books helps senior cats find homes

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
The Feline Advocates of Leon County opened a new book store earlier this month in Railroad Square.

News

Mary Turner Lynching marker removed after “serious vandalism”

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
The group that worked to put up a lynching historical marker has removed it due to recent vandalism

News

Salvation Army discusses holiday events

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Ashley Wilder from the Salvation Army joins the Weekend Good Morning Show to discuss some upcoming holiday events.