Young adults may spark COVID hot spots

The asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is large
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) – As the number of COVID-19 cases climbs in most states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s discovering a pattern.

About a month before a county is designated as a virus hot spot, the percentage of positive coronavirus test results starts going up among those under the age of 25.

Hot spot counties are those with more than 100 cases in the previous week and had also experienced increases in cases in the last three to seven days.

The asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is large, according to Dr. Deborah Birx, a White House coronavirus task force member.

“When you start to look at this college data it may be up to 80% of individuals under 30 are asymptomatic and we’re still getting the data from all of the colleges,” she said.

CDC researchers say understanding and tracking positive test rates by age group could help public health officials identify future hot spots and better prevent and prepare for a rise in COVID-19 cases.

It’s also important to identify those who are asymptomatic, according to Birx.

“The way you find that is the way the universities are finding it – regular testing,” she said. “If you wait until people have symptoms you’ve waited too long because there’s so much asymptomatic spread before that.”

As temperatures get cooler, Birx urges everyone to keep their masks on and their guards up.

