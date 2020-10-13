Advertisement

2020 a record year for gun sales in Florida

(whsv)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Firearm purchase background checks conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement show a record number of Floridians are taking up arms this year.

Gun industry insiders say civil unrest and the election have created a perfect storm for increased demand.

More than 1.1 million background checks have been conducted since the start of 2020.

With two an half months left to go in the year, it’s already smashed the previous record, set in 2016.

“We’ve seen a unprecedented number of people coming and buying guns,” said Charlie Strickland, owner of Talon Tactical Outfitters in Midway Florida.

Strickland said it’s not necessarily typical gun buyers stocking up.

“Huge numbers of minorities and women and those numbers are growing,” said Strickland.

He said a combination of civil unrest, threats to law enforcement funding and the election are the primary factors for the uptick.

“The increase in concern has caused a lot of people on both sides of the political spectrum; we see a lot of people who are very liberal on a lot of subjects that are in here buying guns to protect themselves,” said Strickland.

Republican State Senator Dennis Baxley shares the same feelings, particularly on the election issue.

“When you have a candidate that’s up there declaring, ‘I’m going to take your guns’ you know you better buy some now while you can,” said Baxley.

People aren’t just buying more guns, they’re also paying for training.

More than 80,000 have applied for concealed carry permits since the start of the year.

“Our training classes are booked out for months in advance and people are coming in wanting to learn how to use, not just buy guns, learning how to use the firearms within the laws,” said Strickland. “That’s a good thing for all of us.”

Whether gun purchases continue to rise or fall may rest on the outcome of election.

If Biden wins, the industry anticipates a surge of panic buying.

If Trump wins, there could also be a spike, if civil unrest continues.

Strickland also noted the pandemic has limited the supply of guns and ammunition, which may also be contributing to the increased demand and would likely persist no matter the outcome of the election.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

Seminole soccer continues four-game road swing against Pitt, UVA

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State is undefeated at 4-0 and are the #2 in the nation, ranked behind only conference foe North Carolina.

News

Hail Mary lawsuit challenges Amendment 3

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The amendment, know as ‘All Voters Vote’ would effectively end primary elections as we know them.

Seminoles

FSU announces no change in COVID-related policies for UNC game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Nee
FSU announced on Monday that there will be no changes to COVID-related policies for their upcoming home game against UNC.

Rattlers

Rattlers taking first steps ahead of final MEAC sprint to defend crown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Rattlers are ready to roll and defend their conference crown in what will now be the program’s final MEAC season

Latest News

News

Cougar follows and lunges at Utah hiker in terrifying six-minute video

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christopher Brito
A hiker survived a terrifying encounter with a mountain lion in Utah after the animal chased and charged at him on Saturday.

Rattlers

FAMU baseball offseason workouts

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Florida A&M baseball team held offseason workouts in October.

GHSA

Bainbridge Bearcats football practice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Photos of a Bainbridge Bearcats football practice.

GHSA

Getting in Sync: Bearcats looking to get right on offensive side of football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Despite a slow start to the season for the Bainbridge Bearcats, head coach Jeff Littleton thinks things can turn around sooner rather than later.

News

Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office receives reports of stolen campaign signs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
“Florida statute does not provide any special circumstances or enhancements for stealing a political sign, so the end charge would be determined by the monetary value of the sign taken,” WCSO wrote on Facebook.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in South Georgia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local South Georgia counties here. This story will be updated with new information daily.