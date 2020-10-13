$2.6 million in CARES Act funding available for Gadsden County residents and businesses

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County officials say more than $2.5 million in CARES Act funding is available for county residents and businesses.

The direct cash assistance program is meant to help people who are struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Gadsden County people have suffered physically and financially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gadsden County Commission Chair Dr. Anthony Viegbesie. “This CARES funding can alleviate some of that financial stress. That’s why we’re urging all citizens to apply for assistance to help them get back on their feet.”

The county says the money must be used by Dec. 30, otherwise it will be returned to the federal government.

“We believe the money will be most effective in the hands of actual residents and business owners-- the people experiencing the everyday financial burdens of this pandemic," Viegbesie says. "This money is for you, so we strongly encourage you to apply.”

You may qualify for funding if COVID-19 has caused the following:

Reduced hours or wages

Lost job

Lost insurance

Excessive health expenses

You can find an electronic application and more information about the CARES Act in Gadsden County here. Paper applications are also available at the back entrance of the Edward J. Butler Governmental Complex Building, which is located at 9 East Jefferson Street in Quincy.

You can call the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners office at 850-875-8662 for more information.

