Advertisement

Aucilla Christian, Community Christian win on opening night of district tournaments

By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Aucilla Christian and Community Christian earned opening-night wins in the Class 2A District 1 tournament on Monday.

Aucilla Christian defeated FAMU DRS in straight sets, 3-0. The Warriors will face St. John Paul II, the top seed in the tournament who received an opening round bye, in the semifinals.

Community Christian beat North Florida Christian, 3-0. Community Christian will play Wakulla Christian, who defeated Rocky Bayou Christian in the first round, in the semifinals.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FAMU baseball offseason workouts

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Florida A&M baseball team held offseason workouts in October.

GHSA

Bainbridge Bearcats football practice

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Photos of a Bainbridge Bearcats football practice.

GHSA

Getting in Sync: Bearcats looking to get right on offensive side of football

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Despite a slow start to the season for the Bainbridge Bearcats, head coach Jeff Littleton thinks things can turn around sooner rather than later.

Sports

Bearcats looking to get right on offensive side of football

Updated: 1 hour ago
Despite a slow start to the season for the Bainbridge Bearcats, head coach Jeff Littleton thinks things can turn around sooner rather than later.

Sports

Aucilla Christian, Community Christian win on opening night of district tournaments

Updated: 1 hours ago
Aucilla Christian and Community Christian earned opening-night wins in the Class 2A District 1 tournament on Monday.

Latest News

Seminoles

Bobby Bowden to return home from hospital Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Hudak and Pat Mueller
Bobby's wife, Ann Bowden, says the former coach is “sounding like his old self again.”

FHSAA

‘Nothing is the same as last year’: Baby Rattlers ready to compete in district tournament

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers volleyball team begins district tournament play on Monday, as the #7 seed.

Sports

Cougars hitting offensive groove at right time ahead of district tournament

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Cougars garnered the four seed in the Class 4A District 2 tournament and will face top-seeded Marianna.

FHSAA

Cougars hitting offensive groove at right time ahead of district tournament

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Cougars garnered the four seed in the Class 4A District 2 tournament and will face top-seeded Marianna.

Seminoles

Florida State announces time change for UNC game, sets kick for Louisville

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State has announced a time change to this Saturday’s football game against North Carolina.