Aucilla Christian, Community Christian win on opening night of districts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Aucilla Christian and Community Christian earned opening-night wins in the Class 2A District 1 tournament on Oct. 12.

Aucilla Christian defeated FAMU DRS in straight sets, 3-0. The Warriors will face St. John Paul II, the top seed which received an opening round bye, in the semifinals.

Community Christian beat North Florida Christian, 3-0. Community Christian will play Wakulla Christian, who defeated Rocky Bayou Christian in the first round, in the semifinals.

