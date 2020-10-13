Advertisement

Aucilla Christian, Community Christian win on opening night of districts

Volleyball
Volleyball(Joey Lamar)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Aucilla Christian and Community Christian earned opening-night wins in the Class 2A District 1 tournament on Oct. 12.

Aucilla Christian defeated FAMU DRS in straight sets, 3-0. The Warriors will face St. John Paul II, the top seed which received an opening round bye, in the semifinals.

Community Christian beat North Florida Christian, 3-0. Community Christian will play Wakulla Christian, who defeated Rocky Bayou Christian in the first round, in the semifinals.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

‘Nothing is the same as last year’: Baby Rattlers ready to compete in district tournament

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers volleyball team begins district tournament play on Monday, as the #7 seed.

Sports

Cougars hitting offensive groove at right time ahead of district tournament

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Cougars garnered the four seed in the Class 4A District 2 tournament and will face top-seeded Marianna.

FHSAA

Cougars hitting offensive groove at right time ahead of district tournament

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Cougars garnered the four seed in the Class 4A District 2 tournament and will face top-seeded Marianna.

Seminoles

Florida State announces time change for UNC game, sets kick for Louisville

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State has announced a time change to this Saturday’s football game against North Carolina.

Latest News

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

FHSAA

FHSAA unveils 2020 football playoff bracket

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
This week, the FHSAA rolled out its brackets for the 2020 football postseason with several of our area teams participating.

FHSAA

Sideline Snapshots: Lincoln at Chiles

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Leon County rivals collide as the Lincoln Trojans head north to take on the Chiles Timberwolves

Sideline Snapshots: Lincoln at Chiles

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Leon County rivals collide as the Lincoln Trojans head north to take on the Chiles Timberwolves

Seminoles

Travis delivers promising start but defense gashed in loss at Notre Dame

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT
|
By Will Desautelle
Jordan Travis was impressive for the second week in a row, but Florida State's defense had no answers for Notre Dame's rushing attack in 42-26 loss.

Seminoles

FINAL: Seminoles 26 - Notre Dame 42

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:46 AM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State falls to Notre Dame, 42-26.