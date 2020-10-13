Aucilla Christian, Community Christian win on opening night of districts
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Aucilla Christian and Community Christian earned opening-night wins in the Class 2A District 1 tournament on Oct. 12.
Aucilla Christian defeated FAMU DRS in straight sets, 3-0. The Warriors will face St. John Paul II, the top seed which received an opening round bye, in the semifinals.
Community Christian beat North Florida Christian, 3-0. Community Christian will play Wakulla Christian, who defeated Rocky Bayou Christian in the first round, in the semifinals.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.