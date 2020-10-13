Battle over brewery moves forward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)-Beer will be brewed in downtown Sopchoppy after all.

After a contentious public hearing in September, a second attempt to establish a tap house has gone through. The town will change its alcohol ordinance so Civic Brewing Co. can open up shop in a historic building.

A second public hearing was held Monday night. Mayor Lara Edwards said the city council voted in favor of changing the existing alcohol ordinance and to approve the location. Both votes were 3-1.

Residents had been split on the idea. A nearby church felt the future location was too close in proximity. Other people were worried about noise and trash, safety in the area, and the possibility of opening the door to other things, like hard liquor or drugs. However, many other residents were supportive of the idea, including local business owners who said they need something to draw more business to the small town.

The owner of the brewery, Elliot Seidler, told reporter Katie Kaplan he plans to read through the fine print of the contract and finalize the lease. Then he will have a beer to celebrate.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.