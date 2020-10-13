Advertisement

Bobby Bowden to return home from hospital Wednesday

Legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden will be returning home from the hospital on Wednesday, his wife Ann Bowden confirmed to WCTV.
By Michael Hudak and Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden will be returning home from the hospital on Wednesday, his wife Ann Bowden confirmed to WCTV.

This comes after Bobby Bowden tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in October. He was taken to the hospital for precautionary COVID measures on Oct. 6.

Ann Bowden says the former coach is “sounding like his old self again,” and the 91-year-old never showed severe symptoms after testing positive for the virus.

The FSU legend tested positive for coronavirus after he went to the hospital to rehab a leg infection.

Bobby Bowden coached the Seminoles to two national championships and 12 ACC titles in his time as head coach.

