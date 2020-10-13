Advertisement

Chicago police: Pregnant woman fatally shot, baby survives

Police say officers responding to a report of gunfire about 12:05 a.m. Tuesday found the 35-year-old woman unresponsive on a porch on the city’s South Side with two gunshot wounds to the back.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a woman who was eight months pregnant has died after being shot in Chicago and doctors delivered her baby, who was hospitalized in critical condition.

She was taken to a hospital, where police said she later was pronounced dead. The baby was hospitalized at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Police say no one was immediately taken into custody following the shooting, which was under investigation.

