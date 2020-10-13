Advertisement

Family of Quincy homicide victim looking for answers, community support

Family of Dravon Sheffield say he was loved by all, enjoyed spending time with family, and was dedicated to his work.
Family of Dravon Sheffield say he was loved by all, enjoyed spending time with family, and was dedicated to his work.(For WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A night at the club turned deadly in Quincy over the weekend, after police say a man was shot and killed in a crowded parking lot.

Family identified the victim as 24-year-old Dravon Sheffield. His niece, Shyeeta Watson, spoke with WCTV Monday night.

“I wish it never would have happened,” Watson said, fighting back tears throughout the interview. Watson said Sheffield was loved by all, dedicated to his work, and cherished family time.

According to Quincy Police, officers navigated through a large crowd to find a man with fatal gunshot wounds around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The incident happened in the National Guard Armory parking lot, located across the street from Klub Vibez.

Marisha Marlow is a manager there. She spoke with WCTV over the phone on Monday, explaining the club takes safety very seriously, hiring security guards and deputies for crowd control. She said the 250 people who enjoyed the concert had left when it happened.

“We were inside cleaning the club, after it was closed, when we heard gunshots,” she said.

“It’s shocking and hurtful that we can’t do anything positive in the community without this type of reaction,” she said.

Meanwhile, QPD is asking for witnesses to come forward as the investigation continues.

“We’re following up on numerous leads, we’ve got investigative interviews we have to do, we’re serving search warrants," said Capt. Robert Mixson.

But with no answers yet, Watson with a plea: “I just want somebody to say something.”

Watson also providing an all-too-familiar call for change.

“I wish they could put the guns down,” she said. “I don’t care if they have to fight, put the guns down.”

Watson said the family doesn’t have any insurance for funeral costs. They’re hosting a Fish Fry benefit in the Quality Meats parking lot on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FSU students petition for in-person fall commencement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
In the days since the announcement, a group of students started an online petition asking administrators to find alternative, safe ways to hold an in-person ceremony.

News

Big turnout as early in-person voting starts in Georgia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Big turnout as early in-person voting starts in Georgia

News

Microsoft attempts takedown of global criminal botnet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Microsoft announced legal action Monday seeking to disrupt a major cybercrime digital network that uses more than 1 million zombie computers to loot bank accounts and spread ransomware, which experts consider a major threat to the U.S. presidential election.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: October 12, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, October 12.

Latest News

FHSAA

‘Nothing is the same as last year’: Baby Rattlers ready to compete in district tournament

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers volleyball team begins district tournament play on Monday, as the #7 seed.

News

Mike's Monday Evening Forecast: October 12, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, October 12.

News

Quincy Police investigating deadly shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning in Quincy.

News

LCS announces nearly 3,400 students moving back to classroom

Updated: 6 hours ago
Monday, Leon County Schools announced that out of 17,000 students who are currently virtual, about 3,400 are making the move to go back to school.

News

LCS announces nearly 3,400 students moving back to classroom

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Parents say that while those decisions have been made, it is still a scary leap of faith.

FHSAA

Cougars hitting offensive groove at right time ahead of district tournament

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Cougars garnered the four seed in the Class 4A District 2 tournament and will face top-seeded Marianna.