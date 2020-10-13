Family of Quincy homicide victim looking for answers, community support

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A night at the club turned deadly in Quincy over the weekend, after police say a man was shot and killed in a crowded parking lot.

Family identified the victim as 24-year-old Dravon Sheffield. His niece, Shyeeta Watson, spoke with WCTV Monday night.

“I wish it never would have happened,” Watson said, fighting back tears throughout the interview. Watson said Sheffield was loved by all, dedicated to his work, and cherished family time.

According to Quincy Police, officers navigated through a large crowd to find a man with fatal gunshot wounds around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The incident happened in the National Guard Armory parking lot, located across the street from Klub Vibez.

Marisha Marlow is a manager there. She spoke with WCTV over the phone on Monday, explaining the club takes safety very seriously, hiring security guards and deputies for crowd control. She said the 250 people who enjoyed the concert had left when it happened.

“We were inside cleaning the club, after it was closed, when we heard gunshots,” she said.

“It’s shocking and hurtful that we can’t do anything positive in the community without this type of reaction,” she said.

Meanwhile, QPD is asking for witnesses to come forward as the investigation continues.

“We’re following up on numerous leads, we’ve got investigative interviews we have to do, we’re serving search warrants," said Capt. Robert Mixson.

But with no answers yet, Watson with a plea: “I just want somebody to say something.”

Watson also providing an all-too-familiar call for change.

“I wish they could put the guns down,” she said. “I don’t care if they have to fight, put the guns down.”

Watson said the family doesn’t have any insurance for funeral costs. They’re hosting a Fish Fry benefit in the Quality Meats parking lot on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

