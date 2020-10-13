Advertisement

FAMU COVID-19 lab gets piece of multi-million dollar grant

By Pat Mueller and Julie Montanaro
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University is one of six historically black colleges sharing a $15 million grant to expand and improve COVID-19 testing.

The Gates Foundation is investing the money over the next three years. The grant will support a new certified lab at FAMU, which can provide rapid test results and serve as a hub to address higher COVID rates in the African American community.

“It will take a while to get beyond this pandemic, but we know the critical role of testing,” FAMU president Dr. Larry Robinson says.

The foundation says the three year commitment is important, because the testing will be needed until a vaccine and therapies are widely available.

