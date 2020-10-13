Advertisement

FDOT working on plan to improve I-10/Thomasville Road exit

Plans posted online Tuesday show DOT intends to widen both the eastbound exit ramp and the stretch of Raymond Diehl Road that leads up to the light at Capital Circle NE.
Plans posted online Tuesday show DOT intends to widen both the eastbound exit ramp and the stretch of Raymond Diehl Road that leads up to the light at Capital Circle NE.(FDOT)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Department of Transportation is working on plans to ease traffic congestion at the I-10/Thomasville Road exit.

Plans posted online Tuesday show DOT intends to widen both the eastbound exit ramp and the stretch of Raymond Diehl Road that leads up to the light at Capital Circle NE.

They also plan to put a sound barrier along I-10 westbound right behind Gilchrist Elementary School.

FDOT Project manager Kimberly Stephens says the project will cost between $4 and $5 million dollars, and construction is not scheduled to start until August 2025.

Stephens says the design should be finalized in the Spring of 2021.

The public can get a look at the plans online and comment on them through Oct. 27.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

