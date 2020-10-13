Federal regulators fine TDC thousands of dollars to after violating COVID-19 guidelines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Thursday that the Tallahassee Developmental Center has violated COVID-19 regulations. Fines against the long term care facility amount to roughly $36,000.

TDC’s management company, Quest Management Group, faces $24,290 in fines, and TDC’s parent company, Pensacola Care Incorporated, faces $11,567.

Connie Parker shares that the news does not comes as a shock.

“I am not surprised. I am not surprised because I have had some terrible experiences there, but unfortunately that’s the only place I have to take my brother,” she said.

Earlier this year, five coronavirus deaths came to light from TDC, and now federal regulators say what has been happening behind TDC’s doors is not up to code.

Parker’s brother, Sandy Joe, has been living at TDC for more than 20 years. She says this year has brought constant fear over her brothers care, as he went through eight weeks battling the coronavirus.

“You feel like your hands are tied and you have to depend on them and hope to god that he is going to be alright. But do I feel comfortable about it, no I do not, I never do,” shared Parker. “When the phone rings from them, I just jump.”

OSHA now says that TDC’s parent company, Pensacola Care Incorporated, and their management company, Quest Management Group, violated eight regulations.

“They should have made sure that all of that was taken care of,” states Parker, “and that they were following CDC guidelines and they were not.”

For families who have loved ones at TDC, the coronavirus concerns are now much greater, “I don’t know what’s going to happen," states Parker, "But If I had another place to go to besides TDC, he’d be there.”

WCTV reached out to TDC, Quest Management Group and Pensacola Care Incorporated. We have not received a response.

WCTV also reached out to the OSHA for the inspection reports and are still awaiting word. According to the OSHA website, these two companies are the only ones listed in North Florida for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

