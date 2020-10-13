FSU announces no change in COVID-related policies for UNC game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State announced on Monday that there will be no changes to COVID-related policies for their upcoming home game against North Carolina on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. This comes after Florida governor Ron DeSantis gave the clearance for full-stadium capacity for sporting events within the state.

Florida State University will maintain its current COVID-related protocols for its home football game against North Carolina this Saturday, including limited capacity within Doak Campbell Stadium and the use of masks inside the stadium.

“We will continue to comply with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, along with the rest of campus,” said FSU Director of Athletics David Coburn.

Tailgating will not be permitted for the North Carolina game, which has moved to a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

FSU ramped up its restrictions for home games late last month, placing a stronger emphasis on mask usage, assigned seating and requiring students to test negative for COVID-19 in order to be admitted into the stadium with student tickets. The program received some national criticism during its season opener against Georgia Tech when large amounts of fans were shown without masks on television.

The Seminoles are currently admitting only 20-25 percent of potential capacity within the stadium.

Head Coach Mike Norvell was asked about the possibility of admitting more fans earlier on Monday.

“I’m trying to do the things necessary to help our football team improve. Obviously I’d love to see as many fans as we can that are allowed. That’d be the desire for any coach. But right now, I don’t get a say in it,” Norvell said. “So I’m just going to keep coaching.”

His comments were less pointed than Florida coach Dan Mullen, who said he wanted his university to open up The Swamp to get 90,000 in the stands.

