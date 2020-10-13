FSU students petition for in-person fall commencement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The motto ‘Let us Walk’ is gaining popularity on the Florida State University campus as thousands of students petition for an in-person graduation ceremony this fall.

Last week the university announced the December 11 Fall Commencement Ceremony will be held virtually. Administration says the ceremony will still have many of the traditional ceremony experiences, like ‘Pomp and Circumstance,’ the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance conferring of graduate and undergraduate academic degrees and the turning of graduation cap tassels.

But the decision to move the ceremony online left many students frustrated and disappointed.

In the days since the announcement, a group of students started an online petition asking administrators to find alternative, safe ways to hold an in-person ceremony. That petition now has more than 3,300 signatures.

“It’s really sad to see that it’s going to be all online,” said FSU student Caroline Giddens. “I really think that FSU should really try to make the graduation in person, do the most for the seniors who put their heart to this school and want to carry out the legacy. It means a lot, graduation is a really big deal.”

One of the main arguments students are making is that if fans can attend home football games, students should be able to attend a graduation ceremony. Petitioners are asking to put similar safety protocols in place, like requiring masks, spacing out seating and enforcing consequences for anyone who does not follow the rules.

Juhi Patel is a freshman at Florida State, but says she understands their frustration.

“It kind of angers me for the older kids that are graduating, because I’ve heard the football games are still going on,” Patel said. “The fact that the commencement ceremony can’t happen just is really disappointing.”

All classes will be held remotely after Thanksgiving break. University officials say having students return to campus for a ceremony would create additional logistical and health challenges.

Some students are still hoping for final chance to celebrate the last four years of hard work.

“I would be really disappointed that I didn’t get to like, walk across the stage and have all of my friends and family there, and get to actually see me graduate versus a zoom thing,” said student Jasmin Collins.

A spokesperson with the university added, FSU is following directive from the State University System of Florida to develop an alternative commencement plan in recognition of health guidelines that limit gatherings.

