Gainesville day care worker arrested for abusing a one-year-old

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Child’s Place employee was arrested on Monday for child abuse.

Sierra Smith was seen on video surveillance physically, verbally and emotionally abusing a one-year-old child. The day care worker was seen snatching the child from the ground by both arms, pushing the child down with her foot, pushing and holding the child down, and other actions to antagonize the toddler.

Smith is employed at the Child’s Place on 6200 SW Archer Road.

She is being held at Alachua County Jail on two counts of cruelty towards a child without bodily harm on a $10,000 bond.

