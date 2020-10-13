Advertisement

Georgia breaks turnout record for first day of early voting

Monday was the first day for advance voting in Georgia and people showed up by the hundreds to cast their ballot early at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Ga., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
Monday was the first day for advance voting in Georgia and people showed up by the hundreds to cast their ballot early at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Ga., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)(Michael Holahan | Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 128,000 Georgians went to the polls Monday, a record for the first day of early voting in the state, according to the secretary of state’s office.

The high turnout surpassed the nearly 91,000 votes cast on the first day of early voting in 2016 and left eager voters waiting in hours-long lines across the state to cast their ballots. Election officials and advocacy groups have been pushing people to vote early, either in person or by absentee ballot, in anticipation of record turnout and concerns about coronavirus exposure.

But some would-be voters turned up Monday only to find their county offices closed for the Columbus Day holiday. Effingham County resident Tony Grimes told WTOC-TV he took the day off work to vote and was frustrated to find the door locked at the county’s main elections office.

“I see in Chatham County where they’re having lines forming for them to go and vote,” he told the television station. “So, they’re voting right now, and we aren’t able to.”

The secretary of state’s office said it received no votes Monday from 49 of the state’s 159 counties, but it wasn’t clear how many of those were closed for the holiday, spokesman Walter Jones said.

People can continue to vote early in person through Oct. 30. While voters must vote at their assigned polling place on Election Day, they can vote at any open polling place in the county where they live during early voting.

In Fulton County, the state’s most populous county, close to 20,000 people voted in person on Monday, second only to the last day of early voting in 2016, when about 26,000 voted, county elections director Rick Barron told reporters.

Barron encouraged people who have requested absentee ballots to go ahead and use those, submitting them by mail or in a drop box, rather than choosing instead to vote in person. When a person who’s requested an absentee ballot shows up at the polls it takes longer to process them because the absentee ballot must be canceled, contributing to longer lines, Barron said.

By Tuesday morning, about 1.6 million people had requested absentee ballots, according to the secretary of state’s office. Of those, nearly 474,000 had been returned and accepted.

Long lines formed again Tuesday in some places. At least two counties, Cobb and Gwinnett in Atlanta’s populous northern suburbs, have online wait time tracking tools. Gwinnett’s tracker showed an eight-hour wait around midday at the main elections office and waits of one to two hours elsewhere. Cobb’s tracker at one point showed a wait of five hours at the county’s main elections office.

After photos and videos of long lines Monday circulated widely on social media, some election integrity advocates and elected officials said it was evidence of voter suppression and called on election officials to take steps to take immediate action.

But others urged patience.

“Election officials have limited resources — especially during the pandemic,” Rick Hasen, an election law professor at the University of California-Irvine, tweeted Monday night. “Great enthusiasm on the first day of voting leading to long lines does not necessarily mean there’s a systemic problem. Let’s give it a few days.”

Georgia’s elections have drawn national scrutiny in recent years. That was renewed in June when the state’s primary election was marred by long lines caused by equipment problems and high turnout, as well as coronavirus-related consolidations of polling places and shortages of poll workers.

Concerns about voter disenfranchisement have resulted in a flood of election-related lawsuits seeking to have judges order changes.

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed in August by Democrats that asked him to order Georgia election officials to take steps to prevent long lines at the polls on Election Day. U.S. District Judge Michael Brown wrote in an order Tuesday that it appears election officials have taken steps to address the issues that previously caused long lines.

“It is possible, of course, these measures will ultimately prove insufficient and long lines will still arise,” he wrote. “But that is not the point; no one, including this Court, can guarantee short lines.”

Separately, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg late Monday declined to order Georgia polling places to increase the number of emergency paper ballots they have on hand to allow voting to continue if there are problems with electronic voting equipment.

Determining the precise details of election administration is the responsibility of state and local election officials, Totenberg wrote.

___

Associated Press writer Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia, contributed reporting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

Seminole soccer continues four-game road swing against Pitt, UVA

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State is undefeated at 4-0 and are the #2 in the nation, ranked behind only conference foe North Carolina.

National

FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT and KATHERINE FOODY
Special Agent Richard Trask also revealed more detail about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication to arrest and charge six men last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Coronavirus

Pandemic takes toll on mental health of Americans

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
As of August, nearly 41% of adults surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported struggling with mental health issues.

News

Hail Mary lawsuit challenges Amendment 3

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The amendment, know as ‘All Voters Vote’ would effectively end primary elections as we know them.

State

2020 a record year for gun sales in Florida

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
More than 1.1 million background checks have been conducted since the start of 2020.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden trips illustrate Electoral College calculations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The dueling trips to key states come against the backdrop of a second day of hearings in the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Seminoles

FSU announces no change in COVID-related policies for UNC game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Nee
FSU announced on Monday that there will be no changes to COVID-related policies for their upcoming home game against UNC.

National

Rep. Mike Bost discusses COVID-19 diagnosis, recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago

Rattlers

Rattlers taking first steps ahead of final MEAC sprint to defend crown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Rattlers are ready to roll and defend their conference crown in what will now be the program’s final MEAC season

Coronavirus

Pandemic's toll on those with mental health illnesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Medical experts are bracing for a second wave of mental health devastation.