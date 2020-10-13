Getting in Sync: Bearcats looking to get right on offensive side of football

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - You wouldn’t expect a Bainbridge squad led by seniors like Quayde Hawkins and Rashad Broadnax to be 1-3, and you certainly wouldn’t expect them to be outscored 118-74, albeit against stiff competition like Coffee and Valdosta.

Still, Bearcats Head Coach Jeff Littleton says it’s a product of getting new pieces up to speed and getting the veterans in sync.

“We’ve got some young guys up front and that’s where everything starts,” Littleton said. “And we’ve got to get those guys on the same page, and then the receivers and the quarterbacks, we have three or four returning starters, so our main production guys are back, you still have some issues.”

Still, Littleton is pleased with the guys on the other side of the ball and, despite a setback in Bainbridge’s last game against Ware County, he feels his already good unit can be truly great.

“We’ve done well defensively, we weren’t satisfied with last week’s score in giving up the amount of yards that we gave,” he said. “There’s always room for improvement and we always are gonna fly to the football and play physical and we’ve been doing that thus far."

On Friday, Cairo comes to visit Centennial Field, with the Syrupmakers also in an unfamiliar spot at 1-3.

Littleton has told his team that, even though the records look different, the showdown with the 'Makers will still be a war.

“Our kids know it’s going to be a physical battle. We’ve been telling them you can’t look at their record, just like they can’t look at our record. It’s a deal where this is a rival game and both teams are gonna play hard.”

