Advertisement

Getting in Sync: Bearcats looking to get right on offensive side of football

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - You wouldn’t expect a Bainbridge squad led by seniors like Quayde Hawkins and Rashad Broadnax to be 1-3, and you certainly wouldn’t expect them to be outscored 118-74, albeit against stiff competition like Coffee and Valdosta.

Still, Bearcats Head Coach Jeff Littleton says it’s a product of getting new pieces up to speed and getting the veterans in sync.

“We’ve got some young guys up front and that’s where everything starts,” Littleton said. “And we’ve got to get those guys on the same page, and then the receivers and the quarterbacks, we have three or four returning starters, so our main production guys are back, you still have some issues.”

Still, Littleton is pleased with the guys on the other side of the ball and, despite a setback in Bainbridge’s last game against Ware County, he feels his already good unit can be truly great.

“We’ve done well defensively, we weren’t satisfied with last week’s score in giving up the amount of yards that we gave,” he said. “There’s always room for improvement and we always are gonna fly to the football and play physical and we’ve been doing that thus far."

On Friday, Cairo comes to visit Centennial Field, with the Syrupmakers also in an unfamiliar spot at 1-3.

Littleton has told his team that, even though the records look different, the showdown with the 'Makers will still be a war.

“Our kids know it’s going to be a physical battle. We’ve been telling them you can’t look at their record, just like they can’t look at our record. It’s a deal where this is a rival game and both teams are gonna play hard.”

Caption

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FAMU baseball offseason workouts

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Florida A&M baseball team held offseason workouts in October.

GHSA

Bainbridge Bearcats football practice

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Photos of a Bainbridge Bearcats football practice.

Sports

Bearcats looking to get right on offensive side of football

Updated: 1 hour ago
Despite a slow start to the season for the Bainbridge Bearcats, head coach Jeff Littleton thinks things can turn around sooner rather than later.

Sports

Aucilla Christian, Community Christian win on opening night of district tournaments

Updated: 1 hours ago
Aucilla Christian and Community Christian earned opening-night wins in the Class 2A District 1 tournament on Monday.

Latest News

Seminoles

Bobby Bowden to return home from hospital Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Hudak and Pat Mueller
Bobby's wife, Ann Bowden, says the former coach is “sounding like his old self again.”

FHSAA

Aucilla Christian, Community Christian win on opening night of district tournaments

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Aucilla Christian and Community Christian earned opening-night wins in the Class 2A District 1 tournament on Monday.

FHSAA

‘Nothing is the same as last year’: Baby Rattlers ready to compete in district tournament

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers volleyball team begins district tournament play on Monday, as the #7 seed.

Sports

Cougars hitting offensive groove at right time ahead of district tournament

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Cougars garnered the four seed in the Class 4A District 2 tournament and will face top-seeded Marianna.

FHSAA

Cougars hitting offensive groove at right time ahead of district tournament

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Cougars garnered the four seed in the Class 4A District 2 tournament and will face top-seeded Marianna.

Seminoles

Florida State announces time change for UNC game, sets kick for Louisville

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State has announced a time change to this Saturday’s football game against North Carolina.