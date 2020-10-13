Advertisement

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: October 13, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A very weak cold front is sliding through our area. Ahead of it, we’ve been very warm, with afternoon temperatures in the upper-80s to around 90.

Tuesday night will become mostly clear and comfortable, with lows in the low-to-mid-60s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-80s. Thursday will see more clouds and a chance for a few showers, with highs in the mid-80s.

By Friday, a stronger cold front will pass through the region; it will be mostly dry along the front, but will drop the weekend temperatures, with lows in the mid-50s and highs in the mid-to-upper-70s.

In the tropics, there is still a weak disturbance in the Atlantic, east of the Caribbean. It is no threat to the U.S. and will likely stay weak and far away in the Atlantic.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

