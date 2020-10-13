Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: October 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A very weak cold front is sliding through our area. Ahead of it, we’ve been very warm, with afternoon temperatures in the upper-80s to around 90.

Tuesday night will become mostly clear and comfortable, with lows in the low-to-mid-60s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-80s. Thursday will see more clouds and a chance for a few showers, with highs in the mid-80s.

By Friday, a stronger cold front will pass through the region; it will be mostly dry along the front, but will drop the weekend temperatures, with lows in the mid-50s and highs in the mid-to-upper-70s.

In the tropics, there is still a weak disturbance in the Atlantic, east of the Caribbean. It is no threat to the U.S. and will likely stay weak and far away in the Atlantic.

