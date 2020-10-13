Advertisement

Ox Bow Circle murder suspect indicted, may face death penalty

Yuri Harris was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Wednesday.
Yuri Harris was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Wednesday.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Oct. 13, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused in a deadly home invasion is now indicted on a first degree murder charge and could face the death penalty.

Yuri Harris is accused of breaking into a home on Ox Bow Circle in August, shooting a man inside, skipping town, and then trying to escape as private security guards brought him back to Tallahassee to face charges. The name of the man killed has not been made public and is redacted from the indictment.

Court records show Harris was indicted by a Leon County grand jury Friday evening on first degree murder, armed burglary and escape charges.

He appeared in court Tuesday morning and the judge ordered him held without bond on the upgraded charges.

Prosecutors filed a notice Monday that they intend to seek the death penalty against Harris, calling the break in and murder “cold, calculated and premeditated.”

Harris' next court date is Nov. 13.

