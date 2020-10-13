Advertisement

Pandemic takes toll on mental health of Americans

‘The pandemic is lasting considerably longer than the aftermath of all but the most severe disasters’
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As the pandemic continues, doctors are concerned about the rise of mental health and substance abuse disorders.

And not just among those with existing illnesses.

As of August, nearly 41% of adults surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported struggling with mental health issues.

“We see increases in the rates in which people are reporting depressed mood, trouble sleeping, changes in appetite, energy, worry, anxiety and grief in the setting of the pandemic,” according to Dr. Joshua Gordon, the director of the National Institute of Mental Health.

He said this isn’t unusual during times of extreme circumstances.

Increases in symptoms have been seen during other national crises, like extreme weather events and 9/11.

“The pandemic is lasting considerably longer than the aftermath of all but the most severe disasters and so we can anticipate potentially more significant impact in terms of mental health,” Gordon said.

Medical experts are now bracing for what they are calling a “second wave of mental health devastation,” according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.

This increase will likely overwhelm the mental health care system, it says.

As with the virus itself, front-line essential workers and people of lower socioeconomic groups are most at risk.

If you need assistance, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

There is also a crisis text line. Text “HOME” to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor.

Para soporte de crisis en Español, llame 1-888-628-9454.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

Seminole soccer continues four-game road swing against Pitt, UVA

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State is undefeated at 4-0 and are the #2 in the nation, ranked behind only conference foe North Carolina.

National

FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT and KATHERINE FOODY
Special Agent Richard Trask also revealed more detail about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication to arrest and charge six men last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

News

Hail Mary lawsuit challenges Amendment 3

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The amendment, know as ‘All Voters Vote’ would effectively end primary elections as we know them.

State

2020 a record year for gun sales in Florida

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
More than 1.1 million background checks have been conducted since the start of 2020.

Latest News

National

Georgia breaks turnout record for first day of early voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 128,000 Georgians went to the polls Monday, a record for the first day of early voting in the state, according to the secretary of state’s office.

National Politics

Trump, Biden trips illustrate Electoral College calculations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The dueling trips to key states come against the backdrop of a second day of hearings in the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Seminoles

FSU announces no change in COVID-related policies for UNC game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Nee
FSU announced on Monday that there will be no changes to COVID-related policies for their upcoming home game against UNC.

National

Rep. Mike Bost discusses COVID-19 diagnosis, recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago

Rattlers

Rattlers taking first steps ahead of final MEAC sprint to defend crown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Rattlers are ready to roll and defend their conference crown in what will now be the program’s final MEAC season

Coronavirus

Pandemic's toll on those with mental health illnesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Medical experts are bracing for a second wave of mental health devastation.