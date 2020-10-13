Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 13 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Patchy fog was observed over many locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday morning with visibility readings as low as a quarter-mile. A dense fog advisory was issued for a few eastern counties near the I-75 corridor until 9 a.m. The fog should dissipate through the morning and allow for more of a partly cloudy sky later today. A weak cold front is expected to pass Tuesday afternoon and evening, but not bring much of a cool down. Highs Tuesday are forecast to be in the upper 80s to near 90 - close to record high territory for Tallahassee - with lows Wednesday morning in the 60s.

Another weak cold front is forecast to pass through the viewing area Friday, bringing a much better shot of cooler, fall-like weather to the region. Lows Saturday and Sunday mornings will be near 50 to the lower 50s with highs Saturday in the 70s and in the 80s Sunday.

