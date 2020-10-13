Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 13 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Patchy fog was observed over many locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday morning with visibility readings as low as a quarter-mile. A dense fog advisory was issued for a few eastern counties near the I-75 corridor until 9 a.m. The fog should dissipate through the morning and allow for more of a partly cloudy sky later today. A weak cold front is expected to pass Tuesday afternoon and evening, but not bring much of a cool down. Highs Tuesday are forecast to be in the upper 80s to near 90 - close to record high territory for Tallahassee - with lows Wednesday morning in the 60s.

Another weak cold front is forecast to pass through the viewing area Friday, bringing a much better shot of cooler, fall-like weather to the region. Lows Saturday and Sunday mornings will be near 50 to the lower 50s with highs Saturday in the 70s and in the 80s Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Jackson County continues to show signs of Hurricane Michael's wrath two years later.