Rattlers taking first steps ahead of final MEAC sprint to defend crown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A snap and a ping; two sounds absent for far too long from Moore Kittles Field.

But, for Jamey Shouppe and Florida A&M baseball, the last three weeks have been a catharsis.

A return to the past time that, at one point, seemed out of reach for the now-returning senior Rattlers.

“We figured that was our last shot once COVID hit, we have to go find jobs now because the draft, that was shot, and any chance at independent ball, that was shot," said senior righty Kyle Coleman. "So once we realized we were going to have an extra year of eligibility, it was great and now most of us have started a master’s degree, the one’s that graduated, we’re killing two birds with one stone.”

Autoplay Caption

The Rattlers are ready to roll and defend their conference crown in what will now be the program’s final MEAC season with plenty of experience and the weight of 2020′s postseason ban in the rearview mirror.

“Last year, we could have competed even though we got banned, but I feel like with everybody coming back, we have a better chance and new players here, so I feel like we have a great chance to win the whole thing, go to regionals and probably win a couple of games,” Rattler outfield Seyjuan Lawrence said.

However, the journey of a thousand miles begins with a footstep, and after the long down period, Shouppe is hoping the Fangs can learn to walk in fall again before they can run in spring.

“it’s been rough on me, because I’m every organized and trying to make sure that I’m going at the pace the kids are at and they can meet right now,” Shouppe explained. “I’ve probably been a little too impatient, but hopefully this week we’ll turn the corner. It’s just been too long since we’ve been out here.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.