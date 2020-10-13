Advertisement

Seminole soccer continues four-game road swing against Pitt, UVA

FSU Women's Soccer
FSU Women's Soccer(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State women’s soccer team is having another outstanding year.

Florida State is undefeated at 4-0 and are the #2 in the nation, ranked behind only conference foe North Carolina.

This week, the 'Noles will play their third and fourth-straight road matches, against Pittsburgh and Virginia.

Ahead of the squad’s second road trip of the season, head coach Mark Krikorian says he wants to focus on three things.

“On the attacking side, it’s about keeping the ball; if we get a hold of the ball, we can keep the ball. That will be important," Krikorian said. "On the defensive side, it will be about winning the ball back quickly and then when the moment is right. The third one would be, in transition, to attack quickly when we can.”

FSU will square off against Pittsburgh on Thursday at 6 p.m. and against Virginia on Sunday at 4 p.m.

