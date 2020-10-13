State to seek death penalty against Aaron Glee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Double murder suspect Aaron Glee appeared before a judge Tuesday morning just days after a Leon County grand jury indicted him.

Glee was indicted on first degree murder charges Friday evening in the murders of Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau and community volunteer Victoria Sims.

Their bodies were found at Glee’s home in June and Glee was arrested on a southbound bus the next day near Orlando.

Prosecutors have already filed notice that they intend to seek the death penalty against Glee.

During Tuesday’s virtual court hearing, Judge Augustus Aikens said “there are no conditions of release that are sufficient to protect the community,” and ordered Glee held without bond on the newly upgraded murder charges.

Glee is represented by Miami attorney Mauricio Padilla, who was one of the attorneys who recently represented Sigfredo Garcia in the murder of FSU professor Dan Markel.

