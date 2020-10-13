Advertisement

Valdosta Fire Department responds to Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ

The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ late Monday night.
The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ late Monday night.(VFD)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ late Monday night.

The call about the fire at 118 West MLK Jr. Drive came in around 11:49 p.m., the press release says. The first fire truck arrived to the restaurant within three minutes and found heavy smoke coming out of the front of the building. VFD says firefighters managed to bring the fire under control quickly.

No injuries were reported, according to VFD. The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS also responded to the scene.

VFD says 16 of its personnel went to the fire. The cause of it is still under investigation.

On Sept. 7, Valdosta police responded to a shooting in the restaurant’s parking lot around 3 a.m. Family members told WCTV it was a senseless murder.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Oct. 13, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Oct. 13, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 13, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 12, 2020.

News

Arrest made in deadly Tifton stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police announced they have arrested and charged 18-year-old Semaj Antonio Moss in connection to the killing of Alazia Johnson.

News

Family of Quincy homicide victim looking for answers, community support

Updated: 2 hours ago
A night at the club turned deadly in Quincy over the weekend, after police say a man was shot and killed in a crowded parking lot.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 13, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 13 - Morning Update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
A weak cold front is on its way, but will it bring any relief from the heat? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Tuesday forecast.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 13 - Morning Update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
A weak cold front is on its way, but will it bring any relief from the heat? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Tuesday forecast.

News

Battle over brewery moves forward

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
Beer will be brewed in downtown Sopchoppy after all.

News

Family of Quincy homicide victim looking for answers, community support

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
The family of 24-year-old Dravon Sheffield say he was shot and killed Sunday after attending a concert in Quincy. They're looking for answers and asking the community for support to help pay for a funeral.

News

FSU students petition for in-person fall commencement

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
In the days since the announcement, a group of students started an online petition asking administrators to find alternative, safe ways to hold an in-person ceremony.