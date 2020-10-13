Valdosta Fire Department responds to Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ late Monday night.

The call about the fire at 118 West MLK Jr. Drive came in around 11:49 p.m., the press release says. The first fire truck arrived to the restaurant within three minutes and found heavy smoke coming out of the front of the building. VFD says firefighters managed to bring the fire under control quickly.

No injuries were reported, according to VFD. The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS also responded to the scene.

VFD says 16 of its personnel went to the fire. The cause of it is still under investigation.

On Sept. 7, Valdosta police responded to a shooting in the restaurant’s parking lot around 3 a.m. Family members told WCTV it was a senseless murder.

