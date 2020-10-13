Advertisement

Valdosta restaurant pleading for support after overnight fire

Restaurant and property owners are asking the community for support and donations in order to keep Andy's barbecue on the table.
Restaurant and property owners are asking the community for support and donations in order to keep Andy's barbecue on the table.(WCTV)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The owner of Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ spent the day Tuesday cleaning out his restaurant after it went up in flames overnight.

Andrew “Andy” McRae has been serving up barbecue soul food in Valdosta for about 30 years.

“I’ve had better days,” he told WCTV. “I don’t bother anybody. I just mind my own business and try to run my business, you know.”

His restaurant, open Thursdays through Sundays, was vacant during the time of the incident.

The Valdosta Fire Department received the call around 11:49 p.m., and its first truck arrived within three minutes, according to a press release. 16 of its personnel were on the scene.

They were joined by the Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS. No injuries were reported.

“It’s just a shame because, you know, [we’re] just trying to make an honest living, trying to provide something for the people in the neighborhood,” property owner Oscar Griffith, Jr said.

Surveillance video cameras were not recording at the time, but Griffith says a video surfacing online shows a man dressed in black pants and a black hoodie-sweatshirt running from the building.

“They said that somebody threw something into the window right here, into the building,” he said showing WCTV. “And it caught a blaze.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and VFD has not yet confirmed whether it was arson.

This comes just one month after Valdosta police responded to the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Lawrence Franklin in Andy’s parking lot. Family members told WCTV it was a senseless murder. His killer remains on the loose.

“That might’ve had something to do with it, I don’t know. Cause the way they’re doing things now across the country, if somebody dies at a location, they set the place on fire,” Andy said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 229-333-1835 or 1-800-282-5804.

“We just want to ask if anybody knows anything, you don’t have to say who you are. You know, just come forward and tell it,” Griffith said. “And if there are people out there that would help us rebuild, because we want to keep this in the community.”

Griffith says the front part of the building will take a lot of repair work, and they’ll need to replace the roof.

The group is asking for donations in order to keep Andy’s barbecue on the table.

“If you don’t want to make a donation, if you’re a contractor, if you just want to come and donate your time, any materials, we just need help,” he said.

If you would like to give or volunteer, you can reach Griffith at 229-269-6060.

