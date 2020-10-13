Advertisement

Virginia elections, DMV, employment sites affected by fiber cut

Tuesday is last day to register to vote in Virginia
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/NBC12) - Virginians trying to do business with the Department of Elections online are out of luck for the time being, as the citizens' portal website is down.

The elections department indicates the problem is a network outage, and urges residents to check back later.

According to The Virginia Information Technology Agency, a fiber cut caused the voter registration portal to experience an outage. Technicians are on-site and working to repair the cut.

The site is used for things such as registration and absentee ballot information. Links are working on the site to access paper applications tp be able to print for voter registration or voting by mail.

Tuesday night at midnight is the deadline to register to vote in Virginia.

Albemarle County tweeted that with the system down, voters trying to vote early in person can’t be checked in, and can only submit a provisional ballot until the system is fixed.

The DMV also says it is unable to provide transactions due to the outage. Appointments will have to be rescheduled. The Virginia Employment Commission’s website is back up after being down.

Governor Northam plans to address the outages at his 2 p.m. briefing Tuesday.

VDH dashboard down, meaning no Tuesday COVID numbers yet; governor set to speak

