Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office receives reports of stolen campaign signs

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it has received many complaints from residents about missing or stolen campaign signs. According to deputies, the theft of a political or yard sign will be investigated and charged the same as any other theft in Wakulla County.

“Florida statute does not provide any special circumstances or enhancements for stealing a political sign, so the end charge would be determined by the monetary value of the sign taken,” WCSO wrote on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office also mentioned in its post it cannot take a report through Facebook or from acquaintances and friends of a victim. Deputies say the people directly affected by any crime need to make reports in person to the sheriff’s office.

“Sheriff Miller and the WCSO serve everyone in Wakulla County regardless of their party affiliation or political leanings, no matter who you are if you call, we’ll be there,” the Facebook post says.

