Advertisement

Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office receives reports of stolen campaign signs

A Panama City Beach minor has been charged with carjacking after deputies say he recently stole a pizza delivery driver's vehicle.
A Panama City Beach minor has been charged with carjacking after deputies say he recently stole a pizza delivery driver's vehicle.(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it has received many complaints from residents about missing or stolen campaign signs. According to deputies, the theft of a political or yard sign will be investigated and charged the same as any other theft in Wakulla County.

“Florida statute does not provide any special circumstances or enhancements for stealing a political sign, so the end charge would be determined by the monetary value of the sign taken,” WCSO wrote on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office also mentioned in its post it cannot take a report through Facebook or from acquaintances and friends of a victim. Deputies say the people directly affected by any crime need to make reports in person to the sheriff’s office.

“Sheriff Miller and the WCSO serve everyone in Wakulla County regardless of their party affiliation or political leanings, no matter who you are if you call, we’ll be there,” the Facebook post says.

We’ve recently received numerous complaints from citizens regarding missing or stolen campaign signs and asking what can...

Posted by Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Jared Miller on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in South Georgia

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local South Georgia counties here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

News

FDOT working on plan to improve I-10/Thomasville Road exit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Plans posted online Tuesday show DOT intends to widen both the eastbound exit ramp and the stretch of Raymond Diehl Road that leads up to the light at Capital Circle NE.

News

Ox Bow Circle murder suspect indicted, may face death penalty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Yuri Harris is accused of breaking into a home on Ox Bow Circle in August, shooting a man inside, skipping town, and then trying to escape as private security guards brought him back to Tallahassee to face charges.

Latest News

News

State to seek death penalty against Aaron Glee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Double murder suspect Aaron Glee appeared before a judge Tuesday morning just days after a Leon County grand jury indicted him.

Seminoles

Bobby Bowden to return home from hospital Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Hudak and Pat Mueller
Bobby's wife, Ann Bowden, says the former coach is “sounding like his old self again.”

News

$2.6 million in CARES Act funding available for Gadsden County residents and businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The county says the money must be used by Dec. 30, otherwise it will be returned to the federal government.

News

Virginia elections, DMV, employment sites affected by fiber cut

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The elections department indicates the problem is a network outage, and urges residents to check back later.

News

Valdosta Fire Department responds to Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The call about the fire at 118 West MLK Jr. Drive came in around 11:49 p.m., the press release says.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Oct. 13, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Oct. 13, 2020